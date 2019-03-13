DEE SNIDER Announced As Celebrity Judge For Season 2 Of Who Will Rock You?

Fast-growing sports brand Topgolf is teaming up with Matador Content and music publisher BMG for the second season of Who Will Rock You?, a weekly elimination-style show featuring unsigned bands and celebrity judges Dee Snider from Twisted Sister and radio and television host Kerri Kasem.

Creative Artists Agency brokered the agreement between BMG, the ten-year-old rights management firm founded by German conglomerate Bertelsmann, and TopGolf and Matador Content, the production company behind Lipsync Challenge. The show's second season will premiere March 28 on Topgolf’s digital channel (available on streaming platforms like Amazon Fire and Roku) and feature 12 unsigned bands vying for a $50,000 prize. The winner will also have a chance to be featured on a concert tour of Topgolf’s 57 venues across the country and sign a label development deal with BMG.

Season One of Who Will Rock You? debuted in May 2018 with host Sibley Scoles of Access Hollywood correspondent, radio personality Bobby Bones and recording artist Maggie Rose, with female-led rock group Crimson Riot! beating out seven other bands the show's $25,000 prize.

Find out more at this location.