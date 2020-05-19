DEE SNIDER Announces For The Love Of Metal Live Multi-Format Release; Lyric Video For New Studio Single "Prove Me Wrong" Streaming

“While live entertainment has been curtailed for now, we cannot let the spirit of live entertainment die within us. Any music I’ve ever loved and listened to, I always imagine what it would be like live. When I was young and couldn't go to shows, all I had was what I thought the bands would be like live. We must keep our desire to see and hear the great new music out there in concert, because that's its true habitat. Bands on stage with fans cheering them on in the audience is the way the rock gods intended it to be.” - Dee Snider

It is abundantly clear that right now, music lovers around the world are craving the return of live concert experiences. This summer, legendary heavy metal frontman, actor and radio personality Dee Snider has just the thing to keep live music where it belongs - with the fans!

July 31 will mark the release of For The Love Of Metal Live - a larger than life live performance album and DVD/Blu-Ray collection hitting retailers via Napalm Records. Combined behind-the-scenes footage, various detailed interview clips, insightful personal commentary and electrifying live performances make this release an entertaining experience that every heavy metal fan needs in their collection.

The DVD/Blu-Ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats, see below) features audio captured from several Dee Snider festival performances worldwide - from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider’s solo catalog like “I Am The Hurricane” and “For The Love Of Metal”, Twisted Sister favorites such as “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, and even a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell”, the audio portion of For The Love Of Metal Live also features a brand new original studio track, “Prove Me Wrong” - a thrashing, confident metal hit.

“Prove Me Wrong” sees Dee Snider asserting himself as the absolutely unstoppable legend he is - excelling throughout his years, leaving any naysayers in the dust, and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest heavy metal frontmen of all time.

Dee Snider says about “Prove Me Wrong”: “‘Prove Me Wrong’ are words that I've thought in my head since the day I began rocking. I had a monster chip on my shoulder and dared the world to knock it off... nobody ever could. At this point in my career I thought I'd let everybody in on what has kept be going all these many years. Prove me wrong!"

Watch a new lyric video and hear “Prove Me Wrong” below.

Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-Ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu-Ray including even more special bonus interview content. The interviews feature Snider himself discussing his famed PMRC hearing, opening for Motörhead and more. Dee Snider fanatics won’t want to miss For The Love Of Metal Live!

Dee Snider says about unleashing For The Love Of Metal Live to the world: “The response to For the Love of Metal was so strong, and my new band so good, that I wanted to capture ‘Dee Snider’ for the new millennium. All of my other live concert releases are all about the past. And while my past is represented here, it is presented along with my new music, played by my new band and is very much ‘in the now’. The included interviews give insight into my world, my journey and my evolution since I started nearly 50 years ago.”

For The Love Of Metal Live will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Earbook Edition: CD, Bonus CD, DVD, Blu-Ray & 7" Single with Lyric etching - Limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Deluxe Earbook Edition Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

- 8 Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu Ray)

- 8 Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu Ray) & Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD - Limited to 200 copies worldwide (Napalm Webstores Only)

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

- Digital Full Length Album

Pre-order For The Love Of Metal Live here.

For The Love Of Metal Live tracklistings:

Digital Album

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow’s No Concern"

"You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll"

"The Beast"

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

"The Kids Are Back"

"Become The Storm"

"We’re Not Gonna Take It"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell"

"I Wanna Rock"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"Highway To Hell"

"Ready To Fall"

"The Fire Still Burns"

"Roll Over You"

"Prove Me Wrong"

CD

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

"The Beast" Live

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

"The Kids Are Back"

"Become The Storm"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell"

"I Wanna Rock" Live

"For The Love Of Metal"

"Highway To Hell"

"Prove Me Wrong"

DVD/Blu-Ray

"Lies Are A Business"

Pain of Traveling (Interview)

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

New Record (Interview)

"The Beast"

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

Song Writing (Interview)

"The Kids Are Back" Live

"Become The Storm"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

WNGTI (Interview)

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell Live"

Rock of Ages (Interview)

"I Wanna Rock"

"For The Love Of Metal"

AC/DC (Interview)

"Highway To Hell"

Credits

"Ready To Fall" (Bonus Track)

"The Fire Still Burns" (Bonus Track)

"Roll Over You" (Bonus Track)

Suzette (Interview)

Hearing (Interview)

Strangeland (Interview)

Lemmy (Interview)

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)