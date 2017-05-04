DEE SNIDER, CHIP Z’NUFF, JOHNNY K To Judge Battle Of The Garage Bands Finals

The search is on! LiftMaster, the leader in Garage Door Openers, is searching for the best unsigned band in North America to get them out of the garage and onto the stage.

The garage is where the harsh dissonance pouring from a used guitar is transformed into sweet melodies. Where self-conscious vocalists strut and pose for imaginary crowds. Where drummers find enough solace to bang away until the wee hours just so they’ll never miss a beat. At least until the neighbors complain. Whether you call it hard country, rhythm ‘n blues, rap, hip-hop, or rock ‘n’ roll, there’s one certainty; it started in a garage.

Created by musicians for musicians, LiftMaster Presents Battle Of The Garage Bands is going to give bands a shot at the national spotlight and all that comes with it.

The winning band will have the opportunity of a lifetime to have their single produced by Grammy nominated producer, Johnny K (Staind, Disturbed, Plain White Ts), plus they will receive a radio and video promotion package aimed at 1,000+ radio stations and video networks, international streaming promotion, 5 day mini-tour, 300 Limited Edition CD singles, tour posters, band gear and more.

Entering is easy. Bands simply upload a video of them performing an original song and then fans vote for their favorite. After two rounds of voting the top two bands will be flown to Chicago to compete in front of a live, concert, audience at 1st Ward Events. Judging the Battle Of The Garage Bands Finals will be legendary frontman Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Chicago music icon Chip Z'Nuff (Enuff Z'Nuff) and Johnny K.

LiftMaster is donating the proceeds from this event to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. This charity provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems. In other words, Healing Musicians in Need.

LiftMaster is also partnering with some of the biggest names in music, including CD Baby, Bandcamp, sweetrelief.org, Toucan Entertainment, Spy Music Group, KickLidz, FlipBin, 1st Ward Events, Dan Machnik, and MVP Entertainment.

More details at BattleoftheGarageBands.com.