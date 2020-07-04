DEE SNIDER Confirmed For Best Of TWISTED SISTER Set On ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 European Tour

July 4, 2020, an hour ago

news dee snider rock meets classic hard rock twisted sister

DEE SNIDER Confirmed For Best Of TWISTED SISTER Set On ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 European Tour

Rock Meets Classic have confirmed Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider for the 2021 run of the annual tour. Tramp will perform a Best Of Twisted Sister set for the duration of the tour.

Rock Meets Classic recently announced that Europe frontman Joey Tempest will return as the headliner for the annual tour in 2021. This will be Tempest's second time with Rock Meets Classic, having headlined the 2016 run. Mike Tramp (White Lion), Midge Ure (Ultravox, Thin Lizzy) and Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) have also been confirmed.

Below are the first confirmed dates for RMC 2021.

Snider previously performed with Rock Meets Classic with a special one-off set at Wacken Open Air 2015. Check out pro-shot footage below.

(Photo - John Raptis)



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

Latest Reviews