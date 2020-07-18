DEE SNIDER - "Every Now And Again I Find A Band That Makes Me Feel Like A Kid, And It's A Band Out Of Canada Called MONSTER TRUCK"

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Sniderlooked back on the '90s and the emergence of "hair-metal killer," grunge. He also talked about younger bands, the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame, and the ongoing pandemic. Dee is gearing up to release a live album titled "For the Love of Metal Live" on July 31.

Are there any younger metal bands or rock bands that you'd like to shout out to or that you really like listening to?

Snider: "Well, there's tons of bands, newer bands, that I hear, and recognize, and appreciate, and respect, but there's one band that I've just been fanatical about. People say there's no new music, but every now and again I find a band that makes me feel like a kid - and it's a band out of Canada called Monster Truck; they've got about five albums out. Have you heard Monster Truck? There are certain new bands that imitate old bands exactly, and I don't care about that. When you're literally copying bands that you're a fan of, and you sound just like them. And I think you know what I'm talking about.

But when you take the influences of a number of different and older styles, and Monster Truck mixes Deep Purple, Grand Funk Railroad, Lynyrd Skynyrd in this incredible speedball of metal. And you know who else does that? They're not a new band by any means. Volbeat. Volbeat combines the influence to create something that is their sound. And for me, I love bands that do that."

Music lovers around the world are craving the return of live concert experiences, and For The Love Of Metal Live is just the thing to keep live music where it belongs - with the fans. Combined behind-the-scenes footage, various detailed interview clips, insightful personal commentary and electrifying live performances make this release an entertaining experience that every heavy metal fan needs in their collection.

Snider has revealed a new live video cut from For The Love Of Metal Live - featuring his energetic performance of "I Am The Hurricane". The seductive, metallic first notes of the track combine with ominous guitar-driven atmosphere as Dee Snider dominates the powerful lyrics of the track - denying opposition at his every turn and leaving doubters in his wake. The track takes on a whole new level of confidence in its live setting, as it transforms into an even more heartfelt rallying cry to all to rise above hostility.

Dee says about “I Am The Hurricane” Live: "If there is ever a repeated message in my songs it's this: Stand up, fight back, don't take any sh*t from anybody, and f*ck anybody who gets in your way or tries to put you down. It's a message that constantly needs to be reinforced in us all, myself included. 'I Am the Hurricane' is that reinforcement!"

The For The Love Of Metal Live DVD/Blu-Ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats, see below) features audio captured from several Dee Snider festival performances worldwide - from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider’s solo catalog like “I Am The Hurricane” and “For The Love Of Metal”, Twisted Sister favorites such as “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, and even a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell”, the audio portion of For The Love Of Metal Live also features a brand new original studio track, “Prove Me Wrong” - a thrashing, confident metal hit.

Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-Ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu-Ray including even more special bonus interview content. The interviews feature Snider himself discussing his famed PMRC hearing, opening for Motörhead and more. Dee Snider fanatics won’t want to miss For The Love Of Metal Live!

Dee Snider says about the state of live music in 2020: "While live entertainment has been curtailed for now, we cannot let the spirit of live entertainment die within us. Any music I’ve ever loved and listened to, I always imagine what it would be like live. When I was young and couldn't go to shows, all I had was what I thought the bands would be like live. We must keep our desire to see and hear the great new music out there in concert, because that's its true habitat. Bands on stage with fans cheering them on in the audience is the way the rock gods intended it to be."

"Prove Me Wrong" lyric video: