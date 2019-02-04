DEE SNIDER - Fan-Filmed Video From Sydney Show Posted

February 4, 2019, an hour ago

news dee snider twisted sister hard rock

On February 1st, Twisted Sister frontman Dee snider performed a solo show at the Manning Bar in Sydney, Australia. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Lies Are a Business"
"Tomorrow's No Concern"
"You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll"
"The Beast"
"American Made"
"The Fire Still Burns"
"Roll Over You"
"We're Not Gonna Take It"
"Ready to Fall"
"I Am the Hurricane"
"Burn in Hell"
"Become the Storm"
"Under the Blade"
"I Wanna Rock"

Encore:
"For the Love of Metal"
"Highway to Hell"



