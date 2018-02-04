DEE SNIDER Finishes Recording JAMEY JASTA-Produced Solo Album

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has completed tracking his forthcoming solo album. The currently untitled effort was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta. Expected later this year, the upcoming album will also feature guest vocal work from Howard Jones of Killswitch Engage.

Finished recording final track for new @jameyjasta produced record! So much label interest! This album is haaaaard! #WeAreAllFuckingMetal — Dee Snider (@deesnider) February 3, 2018

A snippet of the new song "Lies Are A Business" can be heard in the video below, courtesy of Dee Snider's Instagram page.