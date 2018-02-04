DEE SNIDER Finishes Recording JAMEY JASTA-Produced Solo Album

February 4, 2018, 6 hours ago

news dee snider jamey jasta hard rock

DEE SNIDER Finishes Recording JAMEY JASTA-Produced Solo Album

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has completed tracking his forthcoming solo album. The currently untitled effort was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta. Expected later this year, the upcoming album will also feature guest vocal work from Howard Jones of Killswitch Engage.

A snippet of the new song "Lies Are A Business" can be heard in the video below, courtesy of Dee Snider's Instagram page.

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

Latest Reviews