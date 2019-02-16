DEE SNIDER In Praise Of METALLICA - "They Made People Just Accept How Heavy They Were"

Guesting on with Detroit radio station WRIF 101.1 FM's Talkin' Rock, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider talks about his latest solo album, For The Love Of Metal, his lean years in the '90s, and reveals he predicted Metallica would never go anywhere. Check out the interview below.

On February 1st, Snider performed a solo show at the Manning Bar in Sydney, Australia. Fan-filmed video is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Lies Are a Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll"

"The Beast"

"American Made"

"The Fire Still Burns"

"Roll Over You"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

"Ready to Fall"

"I Am the Hurricane"

"Burn in Hell"

"Become the Storm"

"Under the Blade"

"I Wanna Rock"

Encore:

"For the Love of Metal"

"Highway to Hell"