DEE SNIDER Performs Solo Album Title Track "For The Love Of Metal" At Barcelona's Rock Fest 2018; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On July 5th, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider performed at the Rock Fest in Barcelona, Spain. During his set he unleashed the title track of his forthcoming solo album, For The Love Of Metal. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Dee Snider recently released the official lyric video for the new track “Tomorrow’s No Concern” of his upcoming album For The Love Of Metal.

Dee on his new single: "'Tomorrow's No Concern' is the perfect first single off of my new album For The Love Of Metal. Lyrically it's about me living for today, not in the past. So many people waste their lives away remembering the "glory days". While I am proud of all that I've done, I'm more interested and excited about what is happening now. In the song I urge the listener to do the same; live in the moment and don't let the past - good, bad or indifferent - or what might or might not happen in the future ever slow you down!"

For The Love Of Metal will be released on July 27th via Napalm Records. The album was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Pre-order For The Love Of Metal here.

Watch Dee Snider's video statement on For The Love Of Metal below:

Dee Snider on the release: "I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world's leading labels for heavy music, it's a perfect home for this album! I believe there's something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!"

Jamey Jasta comments: "I'm so happy and proud to have been a part of this project, Dee Snider is an American original, there is no other voice like his on earth, his power and passion really shine through on this album. Metal brings us all together and with Dee still at the forefront, it's a great time to be a fan of heavy music!"

Howard Jones states: "To be given the chance to write for AND sing with Dee Snider, one of the men responsible for shaping heavy music as it is today, is an absolute honor. The voice, the mind, the swagger... the man is one of a kind."

Alissa White-Gluz comments: "I am honored and humbled to sing alongside such a truly unique and talented soul. I love that Dee Snider has continued to shock people for decades just by being himself. I can't wait for everyone to hear our duet! It was no easy task matching up to Dee's level of vocal prowess but I was happy to accept the challenge and I'm in love with the results!"

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

Live dates:

August

3-4 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet Festival

10-12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)