DEE SNIDER Performs With TARJA At Finland's Annual Raskasta Joulua Show (Video)

On December 4th, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider Performed live with former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turnen at Finland's annual all-star Christmas symphonic rock project, Raskasta Joulua (Heavy Christmas). Fan-filmed video is available below.

Dee Snider's For The Love Of Metal album was released back in July via Napalm Records. Today, Dee releases a teaser video, simply stating: "Stay tuned, metalheads!". Watch below:

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Order For The Love Of Metal here.

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"American Made" video:

“I Am The Hurricane” lyric video:

"Become The Storm" video:

“Tomorrow’s No Concern” lyric video:

Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset unboxing video:

None