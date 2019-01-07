DEE SNIDER Planning To Update Teenage Survival Guide From 1987

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider recently guested on The Jasta Show, and one topic of conversation was Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide, originally released in 1987, and his plans to release an updated version of the book as he owns the rights to his work.

Officially titled Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide: Or How To Be A Legend In Your Own Lunch Time, he reveals that he was unhappy with the way the original book was handled by publishing company Doubleday, who ignored his requests to rewrite sections that he was unhappy with before it went to print. Snider refused to back the book even though reviews from the media, including Rolling Stone and Psychology Today were supportive.

Snider: "Cut to years later, I hear reports that in the Soviet Union, they're releasing my book in installments. They translated it into the only Soviet-run teen magazine as installments in the '90s now, and kids in Russia are reading the Teenage Survival Guide. I thought it was bullshit, but I had people who went over to the Soviet Union and said, 'Dee, they're using your book in classrooms.' So, after the walls comes down, I get contacted to publish a Russian version, which they did. Then one day I get a call from the Moscow Times asking me how it feels to know that every Russian child grows up reading Dee Snider's Teenage Survival Guide. It's insane. So, if you go online and look for the Teenage Survival Guide, copies are going for hundreds and hundreds of dollars. You can't get them. And there are comments from people who have emigrated here, saying, 'I read this book when I was in the Ukraine', 'I read this book when I was in Czechoslovakia, and it helped me, and I'm trying to find a copy for my child.' And people in America who did read the book, because it was in libraries and stuff, I've had people walk up to me on the street every now and then and just go 'Your book saved me....' because I talked about depression, I talked about suicide, I talked about death, I talked about divorce, I talked about masturbation, I talked about sex, I talked about not having sex, I talked about STDs. I talked about everything, just like straight talk."

Dee recently released a music video for the title track of his new album For The Love Of Metal, released back in July via Napalm Records.

Says Dee: "'For The Love Of Metal' (the song and the new video) is a love letter from me to the music and fans that have lifted me up and been my life for the last 45 years. To still be able to perform for audiences like the 40,000 plus at Forcefest in Mexico (shown in the video) is truly an honor and a privilege. I thank you all! Heavy metal forever!"

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Order For The Love Of Metal here.

Tracklisting:

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"American Made"

"Roll Over You"

"I'm Ready"

"Running Mazes"

"Mask"

"Become The Storm"

"The Hardest Way"

"Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"American Made" video:

“I Am The Hurricane” lyric video:

"Become The Storm" video:

“Tomorrow’s No Concern” lyric video:

Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset unboxing video: