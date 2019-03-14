DEE SNIDER Premiers “Lies Are A Business” Music Video; New Shows Announced For South America, United States And Europe
March 14, 2019, an hour ago
Dee Snider has released the sixth video off his latest album, For The Love Of Metal. Watch below.
Snider on the song: "The socio-political message of 'Lies Are A Business' is more important at this moment in time than ever before. The movement toward more controlling, all-powerful governments continues to grow and the current nightmarish situation in Venezuela is emblematic of the direction our world is sadly heading in. The incredible video for this song by award winning director Leo Liberti of Liberta Filmes truly captures my message with powerful metaphoric imagery while taking nothing away from the metallic power of the song!"
For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Get the album here.
Dee on the release: “I’m thrilled by the reaction of both critics and fans to this album and I’m looking forward to working on the next round with Jamey and his truly great team.”
Jamey Jasta comments: “I’m so happy and proud to have been a part of this project, Dee Snider is an American original, there is no other voice like his on earth, his power and passion really shine through on this album. Metal brings us all together and with Dee still at the forefront, it’s a great time to be a fan of heavy music!”
Howard Jones states: “To be given the chance to write for AND sing with Dee Snider, one of the men responsible for shaping heavy music as it is today, is an absolute honor. The voice, the mind, the swagger...the man is one of a kind.”
Alissa White-Gluz comments: “I am honored and humbled to sing alongside such a truly unique and talented soul. I love that Dee Snider has continued to shock people for decades just by being himself. I can’t wait for everyone to hear our duet! It was no easy task matching up to Dee’s level of vocal prowess but I was happy to accept the challenge and I’m in love with the results!”
Dee Snider tour dates:
March
19 - Barranco Arena - Barranco, Pasco Region, Peru
21 - Ópera de Arame - Curitiba, PR, Brazil
23 - Grupo Tom Brasil - Sao Paulo, Brazil
24 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile
26 - Teatro Vorterix Colegiales - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
May
31 - Aria Complex - San Gwann Tal-Għargħar, Central Region, Malta
June
2 - Metalfest Open Air - Plzeň, Czech Republic
13 - Festival Motociclista Aguascalientes - Aguascalientes City, Mexico
26 - Live på Liseberg - Gothenburg, Sweden
28 - Stadsfesten i Skellefteå - Västerbotten, Sweden
July
4. - Helgeåfestivalen time to rock Knislinge Folkets Park & F-yra Knislinge - Skåne, Sweden
6 - Rock The Castle Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona - Veneto, Italy
7 - Leyendas del Rock 2019 Leyendas del Rock Villena - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
13 - Norway Rock Festival - Kvinesdal, Norway
August
9 - Leyendas del Rock - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
11 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK
25 - Golden Age Rock Festival - Leige, Belgium
30 - Riverside Open Air - Aarburg, Switzerland
31 - Riverside - Aarburg, Switzerland
September
2 - Motorcycle Festival - Morgantown, West Virginia,
November
6 - Hard Rock Hell - UK