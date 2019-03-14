DEE SNIDER Premiers “Lies Are A Business” Music Video; New Shows Announced For South America, United States And Europe

Dee Snider has released the sixth video off his latest album, For The Love Of Metal. Watch below.

Snider on the song: "The socio-political message of 'Lies Are A Business' is more important at this moment in time than ever before. The movement toward more controlling, all-powerful governments continues to grow and the current nightmarish situation in Venezuela is emblematic of the direction our world is sadly heading in. The incredible video for this song by award winning director Leo Liberti of Liberta Filmes truly captures my message with powerful metaphoric imagery while taking nothing away from the metallic power of the song!"

For The Love Of Metal was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Get the album here.

Dee on the release: “I’m thrilled by the reaction of both critics and fans to this album and I’m looking forward to working on the next round with Jamey and his truly great team.”

Jamey Jasta comments: “I’m so happy and proud to have been a part of this project, Dee Snider is an American original, there is no other voice like his on earth, his power and passion really shine through on this album. Metal brings us all together and with Dee still at the forefront, it’s a great time to be a fan of heavy music!”

Howard Jones states: “To be given the chance to write for AND sing with Dee Snider, one of the men responsible for shaping heavy music as it is today, is an absolute honor. The voice, the mind, the swagger...the man is one of a kind.”

Alissa White-Gluz comments: “I am honored and humbled to sing alongside such a truly unique and talented soul. I love that Dee Snider has continued to shock people for decades just by being himself. I can’t wait for everyone to hear our duet! It was no easy task matching up to Dee’s level of vocal prowess but I was happy to accept the challenge and I’m in love with the results!”

Dee Snider tour dates:

March

19 - Barranco Arena - Barranco, Pasco Region, Peru

21 - Ópera de Arame - Curitiba, PR, Brazil

23 - Grupo Tom Brasil - Sao Paulo, Brazil

24 - Club Chocolate - Santiago, Chile

26 - Teatro Vorterix Colegiales - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

May

31 - Aria Complex - San Gwann Tal-Għargħar, Central Region, Malta

June

2 - Metalfest Open Air - Plzeň, Czech Republic

13 - Festival Motociclista Aguascalientes - Aguascalientes City, Mexico

26 - Live på Liseberg - Gothenburg, Sweden

28 - Stadsfesten i Skellefteå - Västerbotten, Sweden

July

4. - Helgeåfestivalen time to rock Knislinge Folkets Park & F-yra Knislinge - Skåne, Sweden

6 - Rock The Castle Castello Scaligero Villafranca di Verona - Veneto, Italy

7 - Leyendas del Rock 2019 Leyendas del Rock Villena - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain

13 - Norway Rock Festival - Kvinesdal, Norway

August

9 - Leyendas del Rock - Comunidad Valenciana, Spain

11 - Bloodstock - Derbyshire, UK

25 - Golden Age Rock Festival - Leige, Belgium

30 - Riverside Open Air - Aarburg, Switzerland

31 - Riverside - Aarburg, Switzerland

September

2 - Motorcycle Festival - Morgantown, West Virginia,

November

6 - Hard Rock Hell - UK