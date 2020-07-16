DEE SNIDER Recalls His Initial Reaction To METALLICA Back In 1984 - "This Band Has A Lot Of Heart But They're Not Going Anywhere..."

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider talked about the '80s, recalling his first reaction to seeing Metallica when they opened for his band, the PMRC legal battle, metal fans, and more. Following is an excerpt from the latest installment of this in-depth interview.

Snider on his initial reaction to heavier bands such as Metallica and Slayer

"We toured with Metallica in '84, and this is pretty funny, actually. I remember one on the shows, we went on first - they were opening for us - but in Holland at this one show, they closed. So I got to watch them and stand on stage. And I watched them, and I remember turning to my bass player Mark Mendoza and saying, 'You know, this band has a lot of heart but they're not going anywhere...' (laughs). I thought they were great, I just thought they were too heavy to be hugely successful. But I'm really glad - I'm a metalhead, I love really heavy music. And through the '90s and '00s, thankfully, my children are all metalheads."

And I continued to go to concerts, hear the music, and they kept me in touch with what was happening. So I appreciated it through the times - I understood what was going on, but to many old fans, it's a shock. To me, I've been listening to it all along. I've had a metal radio show. So, I really appreciate and respect the changes. I don't love it all, but I appreciate it, and the love of metal continues. And it reflects on my new music and my new band - it's much more contemporary sounding - because I love contemporary metal."

Read more here.

Music lovers around the world are craving the return of live concert experiences, and For The Love Of Metal Live is just the thing to keep live music where it belongs - with the fans. Combined behind-the-scenes footage, various detailed interview clips, insightful personal commentary and electrifying live performances make this release an entertaining experience that every heavy metal fan needs in their collection.

Snider has revealed a new live video cut from For The Love Of Metal Live - featuring his energetic performance of "I Am The Hurricane". The seductive, metallic first notes of the track combine with ominous guitar-driven atmosphere as Dee Snider dominates the powerful lyrics of the track - denying opposition at his every turn and leaving doubters in his wake. The track takes on a whole new level of confidence in its live setting, as it transforms into an even more heartfelt rallying cry to all to rise above hostility.

Dee says about “I Am The Hurricane” Live: "If there is ever a repeated message in my songs it's this: Stand up, fight back, don't take any sh*t from anybody, and f*ck anybody who gets in your way or tries to put you down. It's a message that constantly needs to be reinforced in us all, myself included. 'I Am the Hurricane' is that reinforcement!"

The For The Love Of Metal Live DVD/Blu-Ray and accompanying live album (available in various formats, see below) features audio captured from several Dee Snider festival performances worldwide - from the United States to Europe, Australia and beyond. In addition to tracks from Snider’s solo catalog like “I Am The Hurricane” and “For The Love Of Metal”, Twisted Sister favorites such as “I Wanna Rock” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It”, and even a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell”, the audio portion of For The Love Of Metal Live also features a brand new original studio track, “Prove Me Wrong” - a thrashing, confident metal hit.

Select audio editions and the DVD/Blu-Ray also feature additional bonus live material and personal footage, with the DVD/Blu-Ray including even more special bonus interview content. The interviews feature Snider himself discussing his famed PMRC hearing, opening for Motörhead and more. Dee Snider fanatics won’t want to miss For The Love Of Metal Live!

Dee Snider says about the state of live music in 2020: "While live entertainment has been curtailed for now, we cannot let the spirit of live entertainment die within us. Any music I’ve ever loved and listened to, I always imagine what it would be like live. When I was young and couldn't go to shows, all I had was what I thought the bands would be like live. We must keep our desire to see and hear the great new music out there in concert, because that's its true habitat. Bands on stage with fans cheering them on in the audience is the way the rock gods intended it to be."

For The Love Of Metal Live will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Earbook Edition: CD, Bonus CD, DVD, Blu-Ray & 7" Single with Lyric etching - Limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Shirt & Deluxe Earbook Edition Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

- 8 Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu Ray)

- 8 Page Digipack with Sleeve (CD, DVD, Blu Ray) & Shirt Bundle

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD

- 2LP Black Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD - Limited to 200 copies worldwide (Napalm Webstores Only)

- 2LP Silver Gatefold & DVD & Shirt Bundle - USA Napalm Webstore Only

- Digital Full Length Album

Pre-order For The Love Of Metal Live here.

For The Love Of Metal Live tracklistings:

Digital Album

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow’s No Concern"

"You Can’t Stop Rock ’N’ Roll"

"The Beast"

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

"The Kids Are Back"

"Become The Storm"

"We’re Not Gonna Take It"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell"

"I Wanna Rock"

"For The Love Of Metal"

"Highway To Hell"

"Ready To Fall"

"The Fire Still Burns"

"Roll Over You"

"Prove Me Wrong"

CD

"Lies Are A Business"

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

"The Beast" Live

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

"The Kids Are Back"

"Become The Storm"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell"

"I Wanna Rock" Live

"For The Love Of Metal"

"Highway To Hell"

"Prove Me Wrong"

DVD/Blu-Ray

"Lies Are A Business"

Pain of Traveling (Interview)

"Tomorrow's No Concern"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

New Record (Interview)

"The Beast"

"American Made"

"Under The Blade"

Song Writing (Interview)

"The Kids Are Back" Live

"Become The Storm"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

WNGTI (Interview)

"I Am The Hurricane"

"Burn In Hell Live"

Rock of Ages (Interview)

"I Wanna Rock"

"For The Love Of Metal"

AC/DC (Interview)

"Highway To Hell"

Credits

"Ready To Fall" (Bonus Track)

"The Fire Still Burns" (Bonus Track)

"Roll Over You" (Bonus Track)

Suzette (Interview)

Hearing (Interview)

Strangeland (Interview)

Lemmy (Interview)

"Prove Me Wrong" lyric video:

(Photo - John Raptis)