DEE SNIDER Reveals Why He Agreed To TWISTED SISTER's "I Wanna Rock" Being Used In Spongebob Squarepants Movie - "Licensing Is Fantastic"
April 18, 2020, 19 minutes ago
In the AXS TV clip below, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider talks about re-recording the band's iconic song "I Wanna Rock" for a feature in the Spongebob Squarepants movie, released in 2004.
Snider recently checked in via Twitter with the following update:
Thanks. I am finishing the final draft of my first fiction novel. It' a period piece/coming of age story set on Long Island, NY in 1972/73 inspired by true event. No it's not my story. Next stop: book publishers https://t.co/gwhS9yBRBP
— Dee Snider (@deesnider) April 4, 2020