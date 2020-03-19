DEE SNIDER's Daughter Stranded In Peru Under COVID-19 Lockdown; Video Message

"My daughter Shy Snider and hundreds of other US citizens are stuck in remote Peru due to a national quarantine," states a message from Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. "Thousands are stranded around the world. WE MUST GET OUT PEOPLE HOME!"

Snider has posted the video below, which states in part: "These are really difficult times for everybody all over the world. We're all struggling at home to make sense of what's going on and to keep our families and friends safe, to do the right thing.

"Meanwhile, there are literally thousands of American citizens stuck in foreign countries under quarantine and not being allowed to return home. Thousands. And I know this because my daughter, Shy, or Cheyenne, is one of over 800 stuck in Peru right now. The borders have been closed. There are no flights going out, they're not being let out. And while my daughter Shy is safe at this time, but she's in a very remote part of Peru, there are plenty down there.... I'm on the Facebook pages, 'Stuck In Peru', and other outlets. And this goes on all over the world, by the way... people who are not in safe situations, who don't have the finances and the resources to take care of themselves for extended lengths of time. They're all tourists. They're all visitors. Most were on vacations, or journeys, or trips, encouraged by foreign countries to come visit. They did, and now they're locked in. And my daughter, like I said, she is safe, but we've got to do better. We've got to help our own."

"I understand that we need to be quarantined; I understand we need to protect our borders, but we should be able to be quarantined within our own countries. And foreign countries should be going out of their way to help us to help foreigners get out of their countries and back home so they can be with their loved ones during these trying times. And they're not. So my message for Peru is, you've gotta do better than this, you have got to do better than you're doing."

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)