DEE SNIDER's Son JESSE BLAZE Talks Covering TWISTED SISTER's "The Price" - "I Always Wanted To Put A Cover Of One Of My Father's Songs On One Of My Records"

In the latest episode of 80’s Glam Metalcast, solo artist Jesse Blaze talks about his new album Come With Me If You Want To Live, which blends elements of rap, southern rock, blues and metal. He also talks about growing up with his dad being Dee Snider from Twisted Sister.

On what influences of his shine on Come With Me If You Want To Live

Jesse: "The breakout one for me, which is my biggest influence, my favorite band is Rage Against The Machine. I’ve always been super influenced by them musically. I like a lot of rappers and hardcore rap. I kinda held myself back from doing that for awhile. For me, I don’t believe in genre. I think all of the different genres have tools that are really cool for songwriting tools. They all have dynamic things you can do to change up your music. I just like to paint with the biggest pallet of colors that I can. I have a lot of blues rock influences. Everybody thinks I would be a big child of the '80s. I was born in ‘82 and my dad wasn’t exactly playing me his peers, he was playing me his heroes. My dads heroes were '70s bands like Alice Cooper, Clarence Clearwater Rival, and Led Zeppelin."

On when he realized who his dad was in the music world.

Jesse: "My mom had MTV on when I was a baby every day because they used play him in this little commercial. It would be like 5 seconds of the 'You Can’t Stop Rock n Roll' video and she call me into the room and say 'Daddy’s on TV, Jesse!' I totally had an idea that he was a big deal. He was always so visible with the big hair and everything. He couldn’t camouflage himself when he went out most of the time. I was affected by it and knew it was a thing early on."

On covering "The Price" by Twisted Sister

Jesse: "I have gotten a lot messages that people really like it. It’s hard when you are doing something like that to separate yourself from it. I am so close to it, I’ve heard it for so long. It’s like my dad’s version of my song 'Go With Me' to my daughter. He wrote that for me and my mom when he was on the road, being away from us. It had a big connection to me. I always wanted to put a cover of one of my father's songs on one of my records. It only made sense this time to include it on the album."

Check out Come With Me If You Want To Live via Spotify here.