DEE SNIDER Says Politician CLIVE PALMER Doesn't Understand Copyright Law - "He Thinks It's The Right To Copy"

The saga continues, as Dee Snider issues another statement in regards to Australian politician Clive Palmer ripping off Twisted Sister's 1980s hit, "We're Not Gonna Take It", in advertisements for his new political set-up, United Australia Party.

Band manager and TS guitarist John "Jay Jay" French declared he was not going to take it any more last week. "We have no idea who this guy is," French said. "This use is unauthorized, and we will do our best to stop it."

French said "law-and-order parties" were often most ignorant of copyright. "In the history of the song being out there, whenever a left-wing politician has asked to use it, they've always called and asked. It seems that every time the song gets used illegally it's by an ultra-conservative, right-wing politician."

He added: "I don't know why parties that consider themselves law-and-order parties have traditionally been the least adherent to the law. I'm kinda astounded by that."

Mr Palmer responded by threatening to counter-sue. "I wrote the words personally that appear on our promotion and hold the copyright for those words," he said. "If [Twisted Sister] attempt to use my lyrics in any of their songs, I'll not hesitate to take legal proceedings against them. As foreigners, they should stay out of Australian domestic politics and stay where they are. Aussies are not going to cop it at all!"

Snider has since issued the following via Facebook:

"Clive Palmer clearly does not understand copyright law; he thinks it’s the right to copy.

"I’m glad Clive likes my song, but Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It' is a protected work and he has received a legal notice form Universal Music to cease and desist from any further use.

"I shouldn’t be surprised by his failure to respond. From what I’ve seen Clive seems to have little understanding of either the truth or the law. It appears he has caused hundreds of great Australian workers to lose their jobs and benefits by running his nickel business into the ground and, allegedly, fraudulently converted its assets to bolster his flagging political endeavors. Shame on him.

"I gather he compares himself to Donald Trump? Well at least Trump’s clothes are tailored to fit and his golf resorts and hotels are prestigious. None of them are mosquito infested, bankrupt rat havens.

"I also note that Clive has yet to respond to my challenge to debate him. To be clear, this is not a debate about Australian politics; I have no place in such a discussion. I want to confront him on theft of services, misuse of creative property and his ‘bull-in-a-china-shop’ approach to copyright laws. If public opinion finds him to be the winner of such a debate I will write Clive an entirely new song for his campaign.

"Which sadly may be the only way to get this scofflaw to stop using my song illegally.

"Meanwhile, I hope Australians will vote against this blowhard and truly keep Australia great, as it always has been."