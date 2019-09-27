DEE SNIDER Slams NFL For Super Bowl LIV Half-Time Show Acts - "Once Again, The Great Heavy Music That Rocks The Stadiums Week After Week Is Completely Ignored"

On September 26th, the NFL confirmed Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as the half-time entertainment for Super Bowl LIV, which will take place on February 2nd, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. The news didn't sit well with Twisted Sister legend Dee Snider, who voiced his feelings on the situation via Twitter. He followed up his initial tweet with an explanation for those that got him wrong. See below.

WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year's @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don't shake our ass enough!! — Dee Snider (@deesnider) 26. September 2019

My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl! And I don’t think I’m popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica... — Dee Snider (@deesnider) 27. September 2019

Twisted Sister members Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda and Mark "The Animal" Mendoza are set to reunite at the upcoming Spooky Empire horror-themed convention in Tampa, Florida, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the band's Stay Hungry album.

According to Spooky Empire: "What do you want to do with your life?!? YOU want to come to Spooky Empire and meet Twisted Sister! Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Mark Mendoza & Eddie Ojeda will be at Spooky Empire, together again for a very exclusive, one time only gathering to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Stay Hungry!

"All 4 members will be available for autographs on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd, plus be sure to catch their Q&A and photo ops! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity, ONLY at Spooky Empire in Tampa!

"This is an appearance you DO NOT want to miss... plus join us for what will be an incredibly over the top 4-day Halloween event, starting on Thursday, October 31 and celebrating through Sunday, November 3! The plans we have in store for you are endless!!

"Get your tickets and reserve your rooms TODAY! Many overflow rooms are available. A variety of ticket packages are available as are multiple hotel choices in the downtown Tampa area, all just walking distance from the Tampa Convention Center!"

Select pre-sale photo op tickets are now on sale. Head here for more details.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)