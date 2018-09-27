DEE SNIDER Streaming "We're Not Gonna Take It" From Upcoming S.M.F. - Live In The USA Release; Audio

Dee Snider is one of the iconic protagonists of American heavy metal, having scored on his way, alongside major hits and notoriety, a huge amount of credibility and sympathy beyond the boundaries of his genre.

Snider gained great prominence during the early 1980s as the lead singer of the American heavy metal band Twisted Sister. Twisted Sister’s third album, Stay Hungry, with hits such as “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock” gained multi-platinum status with US sales of more than 3 million copies.

Dee’s stage presence is a must see. During his last year’s performance at the German Wacken Open Air festival, over 70.000 metal fans were blown away by his energetic and extremely physical performance. S.M.F. - Live In The USA (due for release on October 5th on CD and digital) opens up with a bang! Recorded on the SMF Tour 1995, this live album includes the musical milestones of his legendary band Twisted Sister. 16 songs of sheer power and energy, everything that Dee Snider stands for.

Listen to "We're Not Gonna Take It" from the upcoming release, below.

Tracklisting:

"What You Don‘t Know Sure (Can Hurt You)"

"The Kids Are Back"

"Stay Hungry"

"Destroyer"

"I Am (I‘m Me)"

"You Can‘t Stop Rock ’N‘ Roll"

Medley: "Come Out And Play", "The Pack", "I Believe In Rock ’N‘ Roll", "Be Chrool To Your Scuel"

"We‘re Gonna Make It"

"I Wanna Rock"

"Wake Up (The Sleeping Giant)"

"Burn In Hell"

"Shoot ’Em Down"

"Under The Blade"

"We‘re Not Gonna Take It"

