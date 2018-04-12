DEE SNIDER Talks Rocktopia, Reveals Title Of New Solo Album; Audio Interview

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider joined the Broadway cast of Rocktopia as a special guest vocalist on April 9th; his run goes until April 15th.

Touted as an explosive concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces, Rocktopia features the works of musical innovators across centuries—including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Heart, Puccini, The Who and more—performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a thirty-person choir, and a twenty-piece orchestra.

Snider recently appeared on The Metal Teddy Bear Experience on 90.3 WMSC FM. During the interview, Dee revealed that he only had a three-hour rehearsal with Rocktopia prior to taking the stage. He described the show as "very exciting, very powerful, and very challenging."

Dee also discussed his forthcoming solo album, saying, "This is a really exciting album I did not expect to make; especially at this point in my life. Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed challenged me to make a contemporary rock record. I was like, who's producing? He said, 'I am.' So, we went in the studio, no record deal, and people started flocking: Lamb Of God, Disturbed, Howard Jones, Alissa White-Gluz. It amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement. The album turned out phenomenal! We had a bidding war from all the major metal labels, and we signed with Napalm. The album's called For The Love Of Metal, and it's coming out in July."

Hear for yourself via the SoundCloud audio player below:

Check out Snider's performance of the "We're Not Gonna Take It" in Rocktopia on April 9th: