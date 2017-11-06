DEE SNIDER Talks TWISTED SISTER - "I Have No Intention Of Going Back; If I Do I Hope The Audience Tars And Feathers Me"

Radio station 101.5 WPDH recently caughth up with Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who revealed he has no intention of putting Twisted Sister back together now that the band is officially over following the Forty And Fuck it farewell tour:

Snider: "Me and the Twisted guys, we are of the mind, just like Mötley Crüe, that this really is it, and we're done. I have no intention of going back. I don't want to be one of those people who go back on their word, and I hope if I do the audience tars and feathers me and says, 'You know what? You're worse than the people who faked it. You made a big deal, made a stink, pointing fingers at everybody, and then you came back!' I don't want to be that guy that people ever look up there and go, 'God, he used to be so good.' I never want people to feel that way."

On June 16th, Snider performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium. During his set he performed the Soundgarden classic "Outshined" in tribute to Chris Cornell. Pro-shot video is available below at the 37 minute mark.