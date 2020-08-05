DEE SNIDER - "The Term 'Heavy Metal' Was A Derogatory Title Assigned To Hard Rock Of A Certain Type By Arrogant, Condescending Writers And Critics"; Video

Dee Snider was the guest on Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion, where he talked about making music in the pandemic, being labeled heavy metal, Twisted Sister possibly reuniting and more.

Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion aired yesterday on SiriusXM’s Volume channel 106 at 4 PM ET, and can be found anytime on demand on the SiriusXM app. Watch video clips from this latest Trunk Nation below.

Dee rants to Eddie about "hair" metal, and the origins of labels on musicians in rock:

Dee Snider talks about how he finally found his artistic voice in his sixties:

Dee discusses testifying at the PMRC hearings on censorship in 1985, and what he thinks of John Denver:

Dee tells everyone what it would take to reunite Twisted Sister: