DEE SNIDER - "Whenever I've Been Down, Heavy Metal Rock 'N Roll Has Always Picked Me Up And Sorted Me Out"; Pro-Shot Video From Hard Rock Hell XI

February 16, 2018, 2 hours ago

In November 2017, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider took to the stage at Hard Rock Hell XI in North Wales; professionally filmed video footage has since surfaced:

In other news, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has completed tracking his forthcoming solo album. The currently untitled effort was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta. Expected later this year, the upcoming album will also feature guest vocal work from Howard Jones of Killswitch Engage.

A snippet of the new song "Lies Are A Business" can be heard in the video below, courtesy of Dee Snider's Instagram page.

