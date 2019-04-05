DEEP DARK RIVER Announce New Album, King Of The Forest

As yet another legendary Canadian winter draws to a close, Canadian haunting folk duo Deep Dark River have crept from the darkness to unveil their forthcoming album, King Of The Forest. This blast of cold and haunting folk will greet the Summer Solstice on June 21st, and will surely chill the bones of any fans of Agalloch, Woods Of Ypres or Shawn James.

Dark and melodious, Deep Dark River create an evocatively majestic blend of acoustic guitar, cello and voice while imparting the tale of an ancient woodland guardian witnessing the demise of their arboreal realm. The album was self-recorded by the duo; mixed and mastered by Morgan Rider in his home studio. The album artwork was also crafted by Morgan Rider. The 7-song album, clocking in at around 33 minutes will be the first release on Rider’s label North Soul Records. King Of The Forest will also be the first part in a four album quadrilogy that the duo plan to release over the next two years.

Their first single, “Starfire”, can be heard via the SoundCloud audio player below.

From the outset, Morgan Rider’s Deep Dark River is a pilgrimage into the unknown, the Canadian heart at the very centre of the album is one that intrigues, one that has the nostrils twitching in the wildness of the experience, but one that understands that whilst the scenery is one shrouded by the shadow of the timber wolf sniffing the air in search of fresh blood, it is the soul of the Canadian nature that makes the experience charming, beautiful and positive…”

King Of The Forest artwork and tracklisting:

"Beneath An Ancient Sky"

"Of Primeval Ilk"

"Starfire"

"The Inferno"

"Doom Must Come To Pass"

"The Hunter"

"Bloodied & Uncrowned"

In live news, catch Morgan Rider up close and intimate at the following shows:

April

5 - Whitby, ON - Melanie Pringles

6 - Oshawa, ON - The Beer Drum

12 - Perth, ON - Fiddleheads

13 - Campbellford, ON - Church-Key Grindhouse

26 - Bowmanville, ON - Manantler Craft Brewing

For further details, visit Deep Dark River on Facebook.