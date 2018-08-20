DEEP DARK RIVER Featuring VESPERIA's MORGAN RIDER Brew White Stout Beer

"Over the last several weeks, I teamed up with Town Brewery to create the delicious Between Night And Day White Stout," says Morgan Rider of Deep Dark River and Vesperia.

"Brewed with love, care and LOTS of Columbian coffee beans. It just so happens that Between Night And Day is also the name of the third single from my upcoming debut album Deep Dark River. Deep Dark River comes out Friday August 24th at Town Brewery (1632 Charles St, Whitby, Ontario)."

Deep Dark River tracklisting:

"All Songs Fade"

"The Sorceress"

"The Gravestone & The Oak"

"Hallowed Earth"

"Kerosene"

"Between Night And Day"

"Draw The Waters"

"Pride In Withered Times"

"In From The Rain"

"Farewell For Now"

"Trading my wizard staff (bass) and metal face this week for my acoustic guitar and singing voice. I have a whole pile of haunting folk blues songs I will be playing all over Canada until October! Come hang at any of these gigs:"

August

24 - Whitby, ON - Town Brewery

25 - Quinte, ON - Private Party

26 - Bowmanville, ON - Manantler Brewery

30 - Thunder Bay, ON - The Foundry

31 - Sioux Narrows, ON - Iron & Clay

September

1 - Winnipeg, ON - Half Pints Brewing

3 - Chestermere, AB - Private Party

4 - Cochrane, AB - Half Hitch Brewing

5 - Kelowna, BC - Muninn's Post

6 - Kamloops, BC - Iron Road Brewing

15 - Gibsons, BC - Persephone Brewing

16 - Sechelt, BC - Lighthouse

22 - Penticton, BC - Highway 97 Brewing

23 - Nelson, BC - Royal On Baker

27 - Fort Frances, ON - From The Grind Up!

Listen to "Pride In Withered Times" via the SoundCloud audio player below:

(Photo by Ryan Pfeiffer)