DEEP DARK RIVER Posts BOB MARLEY Cover Video “Three Little Birds”

Deep Dark River, the acoustic doom, folk, blues, ambient and soul side project from Vesperia's Morgan Rider has posted a new video covering Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds".

Rider comments:

"I love Bob Marley's music. I have always wanted to hear one of his songs redone in a minor key version, so I took this opportunity to record one of my favourites 'Three Little Birds'."

Rider was inspired to create Deep Dark River by the works of his close friend David Gold (Woods of Ypres). Deep Dark River's self-titled debut album is currently being recorded and is planned for a 2018 release featuring all original tracks. Rider has performed across Canada, USA and Europe with a variety of heavy metal groups such as Vesperia, Crimson Shadows, Woods of Ypres and SIG:AR:TYR .

Deep Dark River's previously unleashed cover of Woods oO Ypres' "Allure Of The Earth" was in tribute of the memory of dear friend David Gold. The video was shot in Whitby, UK, Sherwood Forest, UK and Clarington, ON.