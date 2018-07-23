DEEP PURPLE Announce Limited Edition Collection Of Purple Vinyl Reissues

Deep Purple and Universal Music Group have announced a very special limited edition collection of reissues of classic Deep Purple albums from 1972 - 77. Studio albums Machine Head (1972), Who Do We Think We Are? (1973), Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974), and Come Taste the Band (1975) receive brand new reissue treatment, as well as historic live packages Made In Japan (1972), Made In Europe (1976), and Last Concert In Japan (1977).

All albums have been cut from new digital transfers of the original master tapes at Abbey Road Studios, cut to heavyweight 180-gram purple vinyl. Artwork has been faithfully replicated to match the original pressings in conjunction with the band. All vinyl albums also come with download codes and is next in a lineup of classic Deep Purple reissues coming from Universal Music.

Pre-order a bundle with all eight albums here. Pre-order the albums individually here.