DEEP PURPLE - Archive Video From 1986/87 Now Streaming

More video footage from the Deep Purple archives has surfaced, with two rare videos available for streaming below.

In the first clip, Ian Gillan, Ian Paice and Roger Glover are interviewed in 1987 at the time of the House Of Blue Light release.

The next clip features a classic Ian Gillan interview after the Perfect Strangers tour. The band had just released the House Of Blue Light album in late 1986. They were riding a high and Mick Wall discusses the band, politics and life with Deep Purple. Ian Gillan, as usual, is straight to the point. Honest and forthright.

Deep Purple are currently touring in support of their new studio album, inFinite. The band perform next on May 30th at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.