DEEP PURPLE Bassist ROGER GLOVER To Issue New 3CD Edition Of The Butterfly Ball And The Grasshopper's Feast

According to the Deep Purple site Darker Than Blue, Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover is set to release a 3CD edition of his 70s concept album, The Butterfly Ball And The Grasshopper's Feast.

Says Darker Than Blue: "Depending on how you catalogue them this is about the sixth or seventh. It has the original album, demos (which were on an earlier release but there may be some new ones), and the US radio interview, which came out on Connoisseur years in 1999 (the 25th Anniversary Collectors Edition Digitally Remastered Enhanced CD as the label insisted the cover say). Disc 3 on this new one? Sadly not the live audio of the show, but a facsimile CD of the old EP. Still if you don’t have the album then it saves a hunt, and while the overall concept seems a bit strange these days there are some good tracks on there, and Ronnie Dio was outstanding."

Stay tuned for more details.