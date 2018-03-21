DEEP PURPLE “Bloodsucking” Fans On Tour

British icons Deep Purple are doing a helluva job in tarnishing their image by offering up ridiculously-priced VIP upgrades that don’t even include singer Ian Gillan as part of the deal! Will the actual shows feature Ian Gillan!?

VIP Upgrades are available now for the band’s concerts throughout Europe and Russia.

The Meet & Greet VIP Upgrade Package Includes:

- $150-$200 USD per upgrade
- Meet n' greet with band member(s) (will not include Ian Gillan).
- Photo with band members (will not include Ian Gillan)
- One Personal Item autographed (item to be collected upon check in)
- Exclusive VIP Merchandise - to be determined
- Commemorative laminate and lanyard

To add insult to injury, fans must purchase and hold a valid ticket to be eligible for this upgrade.

For more juicy details visit VIP Showtix.

For Deep Purple’s itinerary visit this location.

 

