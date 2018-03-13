DEEP PURPLE, CHEAP TRICK, ELO, JOURNEY, PEARL JAM, YES And More Featured On Upcoming Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: In Concert Release

Vintage Vinyl News reports that on April 24th, Time Life Records and WEA will release The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: In Concert on 4 DVD and 2 Blu-Ray sets.

The last four Rock $ Roll Hall Of Fame Induction ceremonies have seen artists like Nirvana, Green Day, Deep Purple, N.W.A., Chicago, ELO, YES, Journey and Pearl Jam join the honored ranks and, with each concert, a long list of reunions, tributes and performances.

These shows were originally shown on HBO and have not been available before to the general public. Included are not only the historic performances, but induction tributes and acceptance speeches.

For tracklisting details visit Vintage Vinyl News.