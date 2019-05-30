DEEP PURPLE Concert Drama In Switzerland; Rare 1971 Video Surfaces

May 29, 1971 - One Swiss gig that Deep Purple won't forget. It took place under very unfortunate circumstances.

"The band was booked to play on 29th May in the Wetzikoner Eishalle. The night before the gig their six ton truck was stuck with a broken engine somewhere between Milan and Como, so the gig was in doubt. Only due to the goodwill of the band and their professionalism did the fans manage to get their Purple.

"The band rented a Lear Jet that picked up the most important instruments from Milan and flew them to Zürich-Kloten, where a VW van was waiting. Because they played on the equipment from Ashton, Gardner & Dyke, it all sounded very weak, something a lot of fans blamed on the band (unaware of the problems). A bit more fairness from the audience would have been more appropriate. What other top act would still have played under these circumstances? - Teddy Meier (EMI Switzerland)

Note: This clip doesn't have any Deep purple material, but it's a great little historical piece to watch.