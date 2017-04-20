DEEP PURPLE Discuss Simplicity In Music - “The Hardest Thing To Do Is To Create A Piece Of Music Like “Smoke On The Water”; Video

Deep Purple released their new studio album, inFinite, on April 7th via earMUSIC. The label has uploaded Part 3 of new video series, entitled About The Album, in which they talk about what being in the band means to them, what is important about music and how they decide which songs to play on tour. Watch below:

About The Album Part 1:

About The Album Part 2:

inFinite album details follow.

Tracklisting:

"Time For Bedlam"

"Hip Boots"

"All I've Got Is You"

"One Night In Vegas"

"Get Me Outta Here"

"The Surprising"

"Johnny's Band"

"On Top Of The World"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Roadhouse Blues"

“All I Got Is You” video:

“Time For Bedlam” lyric video:

From Here To inFinite documentary snippet:

Rapid Fire Q&A Part 1:

Rapid Fire Q&A Part 2: