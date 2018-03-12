DEEP PURPLE / DIXIE DREGS Guitarist STEVE MORSE Offers Reward For Return Of Custom Built Guitar Stolen In Washington

Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse's custom built, hand made Buscarino electric acoustic guitar was stolen during load in at the Dixie Dregs concert at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC on March 7th. A reward with no questions asked has been offered for its safe return.

A message states: "OK all Dregs fans and Steve Morse fans, he needs your help. Steve’s Buscarino electric acoustic guitar was stolen in DC during load in. We need help keeping a look out for it. Police have been called and are actively watching video footage. But there is a reward with no question asked, if returned."