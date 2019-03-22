DEEP PURPLE Drummer IAN PAICE Guests On DARK BLUE INC.'s "Deep Blue Sea"; Official Video Released

Dark Blue Inc., featuring former Yngwie Malmsteen singer Göran Edman and ex-Kind Diamond bassist Hal Patino are gearing up for the release of their new album, Linked To Life. They have released their first video from the upcoming album, "Deep Blue Sea", featuring Deep Purple drummer Iam paice guesting on drums. Check out the official video below.

Linked To Life is available via El Puerto Records. Go to this location to pre-order.

Dark Blue Inc. is:

Göran Edman (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen) - lead vocals

Frank Pané (Bonfire, Sainted Sinners, Ian Paice) - lead guitar

Andrea Vergori (Wheels Of Fire) - keyboards, rhythm guitar

Lydia Pané (Hells Belles, AXEperience) - background & lead vocals

Harry Reischmann (Gregorian, Sarah Brightman) - drums

Hal Patino (ex-King Diamond, ex-Pretty Maids) - bass



