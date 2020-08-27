DEEP PURPLE Drummer IAN PAICE Recalls Working With Late Guitarists GARY MOORE, TOMMY BOLIN And RANDY CALIFORNIA; Video

"In the early '70s, we embarked on a US tour," begins Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice. "We were there, the equipment was there, the road managers were there, ready to go. But Ritchie (Blackmore, guitarist) fell ill. He came down with jaundice, and was carted straight off to hospital. We were sort of stuck. So, we tried to get a replacement guitarist in, to try and fulfil at least some of the shows."

In the Absent Friends video below, Paice picks up the story, sharing how late guitarists Gary Moore, Tommy Bolin, and Randy California came to Deep Purple's aid.