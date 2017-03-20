DEEP PURPLE - Forthcoming Making Of inFinite Documentary Created By University Of South Wales Students

According to a report by the BBC, Deep Purple has had a film about the making of their 20th album, inFinite, made by South Wales students. Roger Glover (bass) was given an honorary fellowship by the University of South Wales for services to music, and the idea of a documentary came about when he spoke to journalism lecturer Craig Hooper after the ceremony.

Mr Glover said he wanted to "give something back" to the university and a team flew out to Toronto, Canada, to film the writing and recording process.

He said it was the first time they had ever allowed anyone "into our most intimate space" but added: "The whole band were a bit nervous about it but they were so professional that we soon forgot about the cameras. In fact, I think it even pushed us to produce a better album."

Deep Purple will release their new studio album, inFinite, on April 7th via earMUSIC. The new video below features behind the scenes footage from the photoshoot for the new album.

An official music video for the upcoming single, “All I Got Is You”, can be seen below. The video includes images from the 97-minute movie documentary, From Here To inFinite, and gives an in-depth insight into the band’s songwriting and recording process, for the first time allowing cameras in the studio. The movie is part of the limited CD+DVD edition of the album.

“All I Got Is You” captures the purest Purple classic sound in 4 ½ minutes while staying well away from the temptation to be nostalgic or to “play themselves”. It was released on March 10th as limited edition CD digipak, limited 12” Maxi Vinyl and Digital.

inFinite album details follow.

