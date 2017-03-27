DEEP PURPLE - From Here To inFinite Documentary Segment Streaming

Deep Purple will release their new studio album, inFinite, on April 7th via earMUSIC. Footage from the documentary, From Here To inFinite, included with all versions of inFinite that contain the DVD, and with all box set editions, can be seen below:

inFinite album details follow.

Tracklisting:

"Time For Bedlam"

"Hip Boots"

"All I've Got Is You"

"One Night In Vegas"

"Get Me Outta Here"

"The Surprising"

"Johnny's Band"

"On Top Of The World"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Roadhouse Blues"

“All I Got Is You” video:

“Time For Bedlam” lyric video:

Rapid Fire Q&A Part 1:

Photoshoot behind the scenes: