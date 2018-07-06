DEEP PURPLE Honoured With Plaque In Montreux; Photos

Montreux has marked Deep Purple’s contribution to the town’s history by erecting a plaque on the former Grand Hotel. It marks the culmination of a couple of year’s work begun by Simon and Stephen, and then helped along by Yvon Welt, Jean Paul Marquis and others in Montreux. A couple of photographs from the July 4th event can be seen at Darker Than Blue.

Meanwhile, 24heures.newsnetz.ch reports that Deep Purple members Ian Paice, Ian Gillan and Roger Glover made the pilgrimage to Territet on Wednesday for the ceremony.

Before the Deep Purple concert scheduled for the evening at the Stravinsky Auditorium, the event drew a small crowd. "I came for the musicians to dedicate my copy of Deep Purple In Rock," says René Bourquin. "After the disaster engulfed by the Casino fire, Deep Purple has put a spell on the hearts of Montreusians," says Laurent Wehrli, trustee. "And the group has also helped to spread the city's profile around the world," said Miriam Shearman, Britain's ambassador to the UN.

(Plaque photo - 24heures.newsnetz.ch)