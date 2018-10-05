DEEP PURPLE - In Rock, Fireball Purple Vinyl Reissues Due In November

According to Uncut, Rhino will release special purple vinyl editions of Deep Purple’s 1970 classic Deep Purple In Rock and 1971’s Fireball on November 23rd.





Both albums have been newly remastered by Andy Pearce and Matt Wortham from the original analogue tapes, and have been cut at half-speed by Barry Grint at Alchemy Mastering.

Deep Purple In Rock was the band’s first #1 album in Germany, Austria and Norway, featuring such band staples as “Speed King” and “Child In Time”. It sits at nearly five million units sold worldwide. Fireball hit #1 in the UK, Germany, Austria, Norway and Finland.