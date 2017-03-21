DEEP PURPLE - inFinite Rapid Fire Q&A Video Part 1

Deep Purple will release their new studio album, inFinite, on April 7th via earMUSIC. The label has uploaded Part 1 of new video series, in which members of the band take part in a rapid fire Q&A session. Watch below:

The video below features behind the scenes footage from the photoshoot for the new album:

An official music video for the single, “All I Got Is You”, can be seen below. The video includes images from the 97-minute movie documentary, From Here To inFinite, and gives an in-depth insight into the band’s songwriting and recording process, for the first time allowing cameras in the studio. The movie is part of the limited CD+DVD edition of the album.

“All I Got Is You” captures the purest Purple classic sound in 4 ½ minutes while staying well away from the temptation to be nostalgic or to “play themselves”. It was released on March 10th as limited edition CD digipak, limited 12” Maxi Vinyl and Digital.

CD Digipak tracklisting:

“All I Got Is You” (album version)

“Simple Folk” (a solo guitar improvisation by Steve Morse)

“Above And Beyond” (previously unreleased instrumental version)

“Time For Bedlam” (first take from the album recording)

“Highway Star” (previously unreleased live version)

12” Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

“All I Got Is You” (album version)

“Simple Folk” (a solo guitar improvisation by Steve Morse)

“Above And Beyond” (previously unreleased instrumental version)

Side B:

“Time For Bedlam” (first take from the album recording)

“Highway Star” (previously unreleased live version)

inFinite album details follow.

Tracklisting:

"Time For Bedlam"

"Hip Boots"

"All I've Got Is You"

"One Night In Vegas"

"Get Me Outta Here"

"The Surprising"

"Johnny's Band"

"On Top Of The World"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Roadhouse Blues"

“Time For Bedlam” lyric video: