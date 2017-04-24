DEEP PURPLE - inFinite Track-By-Track Videos Streaming

Deep Purple released their new studio album, inFinite, on April 7th via earMUSIC. A series of track-by-track videos are available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Time For Bedlam"

"Hip Boots"

"All I've Got Is You"

"One Night In Vegas"

"Get Me Outta Here"

"The Surprising"

"Johnny's Band"

"On Top Of The World"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Roadhouse Blues"

