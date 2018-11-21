DEEP PURPLE Keyboardist DON AIREY Celebrates His Time Working With GARY MOORE; Rare Video Streaming

Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey his literally played with every great player in the world of rock, and that's only half of the story. In the video below, Don Airey remembers his time with Gary Moore with great fondness.

The sky was crying when Gary Moore passed away on February 6th, 2011. From Thin Lizzy to Colosseum II, together with his solo hits "Parisienne Walkways" and "Out In The Fields", Gary influenced a whole generation of guitar players and guitar playing.

The bass player/producer Bob Daisley had played with Gary since the 1980's, and is known for suggesting to Gary that he should make a blues album - the rest is history, Still Got The Blues was an immense hit, followed by a series of classic modern blues albums. Bob, also known for his contributions to Rainbow and Ozzy Osbourne, was the driving force behind Moore Blues For Gary.

Tracklisting:

"That’s Why I Play The Blues"

Vocals - Jon C. Butler; Guitars - Tim Gaze; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Drums - Rob Grosser; Keyboards - Clayton Doley

"The Blues Just Got Sadder"

Vocals - Joe Lynn Turner; Lead Guitar - Steve Lukather; Rhythm Guitar And Slide Guitar – Tim Gaze; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Drums - Rob Grosser; Keyboards - Clayton Doley

"Empty Rooms"

Lead Vocal, Keyboards – Neil Carter; Bass Guitar, Harmonica, Backing Vocals – Bob Daisley; Drums - Rob Grosser; Guitars - Illya Szwec; Backing Vocals - Rosanna Daisley

"Still Got The Blues (For You)"

Vocals - Danny Bowes; Guitars - John Sykes; Keyboards - Don Airey; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Drums - Rob Grosser

"Texas Strut"

Vocals - Brush Shiels; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Guitars - Tim Gaze; Drums - Rob Grosser

"Nothing’s The Same"

Vocals - Glenn Hughes; Fretless Acoustic Bass – Bob Daisley; Cello - Ana Lenchantin; Guitars - Luis Maldonado

"The Loner"

Guitars - Doug Aldrich; Drums - Eric Singer; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Keyboards - Don Airey

"Torn Inside"

Vocals, Lead Guitar – Stan Webb; Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar – Bob Daisley; Drums - Darrin Mooney; Keyboards - Lachlan Doley

"Don’t Believe A Word"

Vocals, Lead Guitar – Damon Johnson; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Drums - Rob Grosser; Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec

"Story Of The Blues"

Lead Vocal - Jon C. Butler; Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar, Backing Vocals – Bob Daisley; Lead And Rhythm Guitar – Tim Gaze; Drums - Rob Grosser; Keyboards - Lachlan Doley; Backing Vocals - Rosanna Daisley

"This One’s For You"

Vocals - Gus Moore; Lead Guitar - Jack Moore; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Drums - Rob Grosser; Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec

"Power Of The Blues"

Vocals - Joe Lynn Turner; Lead Guitar - Jeff Watson; Bass Guitar, Riff Guitar – Bob Daisley; Drums - Darrin Mooney; Rhythm Guitar - Illya Szwec

"Parisienne Walkways"

Guitars - Steve Morse; Vocals - Ricky Warwick; Bass Guitar - Bob Daisley; Drums - Rob Grosser; Keyboards - Clayton Doley

