DEEP PURPLE Keyboardist DON AIREY Launches Pre-Sale Campaign Via PledgeMusic For K2 - Tales Of Triumph And Tragedy Limited Edition Box Set

Deep Purple and rock keyboard legend Don Airey has launched a pre-sale campaign on PledgeMusic for a very special limited edition deluxe box set of his solo album, K2 - Tales Of Triumph And Tragedy, to be released via Gonzo Multimedia in June.

K2 was recorded in 1988 at Sarm East Studios, London, and originally released worldwide on MCA Records. An article written by mountaineer Jim Curran about his harrowing experiences on the 1986 expedition to K2 that claimed the life of 12 climbers inspired it. The music was completed after Don met Jim at his house in Sheffield where he talked of his friends Al Rouse and Julie Tullis, who both died in a blizzard at the summit having become the first UK climbers to conquer the peak.

The album also features guest appearances by Gary Moore, Cozy Powell, Colin Bluntstone, Chris Thompson and others.

There will only be 100 of this deluxe box set manufactured and each will contain a signed and numbered certificate. There will also be additional signed items and exclusive merchandise as part of this pre-order campaign.

“You are going to get something that will please everyone and hopefully you'll like the music too!” - Don Airey

Box Set contents:

- CD (includes 7 previously unreleased bonus tracks)

- DVD

- Signed and Numbered Certificate

- Repro Press Pack

- Repro Promo Photo

- A4 Map of K2

For more information and to pre-order, find the PledgeMusic campaign here.