DEEP PURPLE Keyboardist DON AIREY’s Ghost Story - “I Once Rented A House In The Village…”; Video

In celebration of Halloween, Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey shares a true ghost story. Watch the clip below:

Deep Purple's performance of "Bloodsucker" from Hellfest 2017 has been turned into a lyric video (watch below). This recording is also part of the bonus CD of the inFinite Gold Edition and The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1. Order via the links below:

Deep Purple and earMUSIC have released a new video trailer for the upcoming 97-minute documentary, From Here To inFinite - The Movie, which will be released on November 3rd. The film shows the history and origin of inFinite and provides a deep insight into the workings of the band for the first time on Blu-ray. Watch the new trailer below.

The Blu-ray further includes two hours of bonus material, including music videos such as "The Surprising," three previously unreleased live videos ("Time For Bedlam," "Birds Of Prey," and "Smoke On The Water"), all filmed and recorded at Hellfest 2017, as well as in-depth behind the scenes footage, movie documentary outtakes, interviews, and an audio commentary by Deep Purple themselves — all previously unreleased.

From Here To Infinite (Blu-ray) tracklisting:

The Movie - From Here To Infinite (97 min.)

Bonus

- Audio commentary by Deep Purple

- Live At Hellfest 2017 (“Time For Bedlam”, Birds Of Prey”, “Smoke On The Water”)

- Outtakes From Here To Infinite (Full interview with Joe Satriani, Corky – The Recording Engineer)

Official Music Videos

“The Surprising”

“Johnny’s Band”

Johnny’s Band Documentary

“All I Got Is You”

About inFinite - Interviews

- About the album

- Beyond the album

- Track by track

- Rapid Fire interview

- Behind the scenes photoshoot

Trailer:

“The Surprising” video: