DEEP PURPLE - Learn To Play Machine Head Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer Streaming

LickLibrary's Classic Albums - Deep Purple: Machine Head

Released in March 1972, Deep Purple’s Machine Head is one of the most influential rock albums of all time and often cited as one of the first genuine heavy metal records. Commercially, it is the band’s most successful album, topping the charts in several countries following its release.

Machine Head reached #1 in the United Kingdom and stayed in the top 40 for 20 weeks, and in the United States, it remained on the Billboard 200 for an incredible 118 weeks.

Learn to play the following:

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

In this course, LickLibrary veteran, Danny Gill walks you through the many highlights of each song from the rock giants one phrase at a time, including Ritchie Blackmore’s legendary guitar riffs and solos from the tracks “Highway Star” and “Pictures Of Home”, to the iconic “Smoke On The Water".