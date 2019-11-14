DEEP PURPLE - Live In Rome 2013 Album Due In December; Details Revealed

earMUSIC has announced the release of Deep Purple's Live In Rome 2013 on December 6. This album takes the audience back to the Now What?! Tour of 2013, when Ian Gillan, Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Steve Morse and Don Airey celebrated their first album after the passing of former bandmate and good friend, Jon Lord.

Live In Rome 2013 captures an energetic and emotional performance by the masters of classic rock featuring musical highlights of their now 5 decades spanning career. Once more, Deep Purple prove their extraordinary qualities not only in the studio but also on stage.

earMUSIC and Deep Purple have worked on a Limited Edition Series, made of very rare live recordings from the band's archive. This series concentrates on the last three decades of concerts around the world, and, after starting with an explosive show in Newcastle, Australia, finally enters its second round with Live In Rome 2013.

Live In Rome 2013 will be available as a numbered Ltd. CD Digipak, Ltd. Coloured 3LP and Digital on December 6 via earMUSIC. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

CD1:

Intro

"Fireball"

"Into The Fire"

"Hard Lovin' Man"

"Vincent Price"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Contact Lost"

Guitar Solo

"All The Time In The World"

"The Well-Dressed Guitar"

"The Mule"

"Bodyline"

"Lazy"

CD2:

"Above And Beyond"

"No One Came"

Key Solo

"Perfect Strangers"

"Space Truckin'"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Hush"

Bass Solo

"Black Night"