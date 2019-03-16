DEEP PURPLE - MTV Guest VJ Clip From 1987 Featuring Bassist ROGER GLOVER Posted

Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover is featured in the video clip below taken from the MTV vaults. It was originally shot in London, England on March 4th, 1987 prior to the band's Wembley Show that evening.

Darker Than Blue is reporting that Deep Purple drummer, Ian Paice, is heading up this year's Buddy Rich Memorial Concerts. The shows take place at Ronnie Scotts Jazz Club in London from May 20th - 25th. There are two shows each evening.

According to the report, the details on the website are a bit confusing, but Ian Paice will be part of the actual band alongside Gregg Potter, so play all the shows. There will be a string of guests but these have not yet been confirmed. Tickets are from £35 - £55.

Ian has always cited Buddy as a big inspiration in taking up the drums. Bookings are being taken at ronniescotts.co.uk.

Says Darker Than Blue: "Many of us will have fond memories of Ian's solo spot at the Concerto concerts in 1999 and would like to see him do more in this area. In the meantime here's an interesting short chat from Ian about Buddy Rich recorded in 2012 for an earlier memorial event by Rhythm Magazine."