DEEP PURPLE Perform "Birds Of Prey" At Hellfest 2017; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Watch Deep Purple perform "Birds Of Prey" live from Hellfest 2017 below. This performance is included on the Blu-ray From Here To inFinite (out now) and as an audio track on The inFinite Live Recordings Vol. 1 and the inFinite Gold Edition, out November 17th.

Deep Purple's performance of "Bloodsucker" from Hellfest 2017 has been turned into a lyric video (watch below). This recording is also part of the bonus CD of the inFinite Gold Edition and The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1. Order via the links below:

- inFinite Gold Edition

- inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1

As part of 2017's series of BBC Radio 2 In Concert shows, Deep Purple are performing at an exclusive show this month.

Direct from the BBC Radio Theatre in London, the band will be lighting a fire in the sky as they roll through their back catalogue of rock classics, including tracks from their electrifying new album inFinite. It's all happening on Thursday, November 16th, and you can watch the whole gig live from 8 PM on the BBC Red Button (available by pressing red from any BBC TV Channel).

Says Ian Paice: “Deep Purple are really looking forward to performing for the BBC Radio 2's In Concert programme. It's been many years since we did something like this. But through all those years one thing has never changed. Playing live is the only way to capture the spirit of rock n roll music, because even 60 years after it reared its wonderful rebellious head that's what it still is! There is no safety net of the recording machine to 'fix things later', you get it right or get it wrong. For the musicians it's an adrenaline rush, concentration and invention, but most of all fun. That's why we started doing it when we were kids. We hope you have fun being on the receiving end."

Deep Purple and earMUSIC have released the 97-minute documentary, From Here To inFinite - The Movie. The film shows the history and origin of inFinite and provides a deep insight into the workings of the band for the first time on Blu-ray. Watch a trailer below.

The Blu-ray further includes two hours of bonus material, including music videos such as "The Surprising," three previously unreleased live videos ("Time For Bedlam," "Birds Of Prey," and "Smoke On The Water"), all filmed and recorded at Hellfest 2017, as well as in-depth behind the scenes footage, movie documentary outtakes, interviews, and an audio commentary by Deep Purple themselves — all previously unreleased.

From Here To Infinite (Blu-ray) tracklisting:

The Movie - From Here To Infinite (97 min.)

Bonus

- Audio commentary by Deep Purple

- Live At Hellfest 2017 (“Time For Bedlam”, Birds Of Prey”, “Smoke On The Water”)

- Outtakes From Here To Infinite (Full interview with Joe Satriani, Corky – The Recording Engineer)

Official Music Videos

“The Surprising”

“Johnny’s Band”

Johnny’s Band Documentary

“All I Got Is You”

About inFinite - Interviews

- About the album

- Beyond the album

- Track by track

- Rapid Fire interview

- Behind the scenes photoshoot

Trailer:

“The Surprising” video: