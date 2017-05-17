DEEP PURPLE Perform Croatian National Anthem At Zagreb Concert; Video

Purple entertained the Croatian public earlier this week at their one-off concert at Zagreb Arena. According to Croatia Week, one of the biggest cheers of the night was for pianist Don Airey when he played the Croatian national anthem, “Lijepa naša domovino”. Check out video of the performance below:

Deep Purple are currently touring in support of their new studio album, inFinite. The band perform tonight, May 17th at Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.